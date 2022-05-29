Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023 Presidency: ‘You’ll be my opponent by God’s grace’, Tinubu congratulates Atiku
Within Nigeria  - National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for clinching the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Suspended Catholic priest beats Gemade, Aondoakaa to clinch APC guber ticket in Benue - The Cable, 21 hours ago
2 At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 See Pictures Of Delegates, Supporters At Venue Of PDP Presidential Primary - Naija News, 19 hours ago
4 "They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly takeover to signal end of Roman Abramovich reign - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Aguero predicts Champions League final, names player to watch out for - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Special Reports As PDP Presidential Primary, Atiku Holds The Ace As Saraki, Wike Fight On (Details below) - Edujandon, 22 hours ago
8 Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 At AU Summit, Buhari Backs Establishment of African Standby Force on Terrorism - This Day, 3 hours ago
10 Bauchi govt imposes curfew on communities over violence - Ripples Nigeria, 14 hours ago
