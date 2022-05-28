Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, who was recently suspended by the Bishop of Gkoko Catholic Diocese for engaging in partisan politics, on Saturday, May 28, emerged as the governorship candidate
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
Catholic priest wins Benue APC guber ticket
The Eagle Online:
Suspended Catholic priest wins Benue APC governorship ticket
News Diary Online:
Catholic priest wins Benue APC governorship ticket
NPO Reports:
Suspended Catholics Priest Emerges Benue APC Governorship Candidate
Tori News:
2023: Suspended Priest Clinches Benue APC Governorship Ticket
More Picks
1
Suspended Catholic priest beats Gemade, Aondoakaa to clinch APC guber ticket in Benue -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
2
At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
See Pictures Of Delegates, Supporters At Venue Of PDP Presidential Primary -
Naija News,
19 hours ago
4
"They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly takeover to signal end of Roman Abramovich reign -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Aguero predicts Champions League final, names player to watch out for -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
Special Reports As PDP Presidential Primary, Atiku Holds The Ace As Saraki, Wike Fight On (Details below) -
Edujandon,
22 hours ago
8
Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
9
At AU Summit, Buhari Backs Establishment of African Standby Force on Terrorism -
This Day,
3 hours ago
10
Bauchi govt imposes curfew on communities over violence -
Ripples Nigeria,
14 hours ago
