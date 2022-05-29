Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu speaks on Atiku’s emergence as PDP's presidential candidate for 2023
News photo Premium Times  - Mr Tinubu says Atiku is burdened to explain why Nigerians should give him another opportunity, after his party squandered 16 years at the central government.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu Congratulates Atiku on emergence as PDP Candidate TVC News:
Tinubu Congratulates Atiku on emergence as PDP Candidate
Atiku Emerges PDP’s 2023 Presidential Flagbearer Information Nigeria:
Atiku Emerges PDP’s 2023 Presidential Flagbearer
Tinubu reacts to Atiku’s emergence as PDP’s presidential candidate for 2023 Nigerian Eye:
Tinubu reacts to Atiku’s emergence as PDP’s presidential candidate for 2023
2023! How Atiku Reacted To His Emergence As PDP Presidential Flagbearer The New Diplomat:
2023! How Atiku Reacted To His Emergence As PDP Presidential Flagbearer


   More Picks
1 "They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly takeover to signal end of Roman Abramovich reign - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention - Instablog 9ja, 8 hours ago
6 Bauchi govt imposes curfew on communities over violence - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
7 Ex-Governor Daniel secures Ogun East APC Senatorial ticket unopposed - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
8 Why I won't step down for consensus candidate - Bala Mohammed - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 Buhari to African leaders: We must allow people to freely choose their leaders - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
10 I Look Forward To Squaring Up Against Atiku In Presidential Election- Tinubu - Independent, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info