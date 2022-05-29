Post News
News at a Glance
Tinubu speaks on Atiku’s emergence as PDP's presidential candidate for 2023
Premium Times
- Mr Tinubu says Atiku is burdened to explain why Nigerians should give him another opportunity, after his party squandered 16 years at the central government.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
TVC News:
Tinubu Congratulates Atiku on emergence as PDP Candidate
Information Nigeria:
Atiku Emerges PDP’s 2023 Presidential Flagbearer
Nigerian Eye:
Tinubu reacts to Atiku’s emergence as PDP’s presidential candidate for 2023
The New Diplomat:
2023! How Atiku Reacted To His Emergence As PDP Presidential Flagbearer
More Picks
1
"They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly takeover to signal end of Roman Abramovich reign -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
5
The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention -
Instablog 9ja,
8 hours ago
6
Bauchi govt imposes curfew on communities over violence -
Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
7
Ex-Governor Daniel secures Ogun East APC Senatorial ticket unopposed -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
8
Why I won't step down for consensus candidate - Bala Mohammed -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
9
Buhari to African leaders: We must allow people to freely choose their leaders -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
10
I Look Forward To Squaring Up Against Atiku In Presidential Election- Tinubu -
Independent,
14 hours ago
