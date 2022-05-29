Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Army better equipped, motivated under Buhari – COAS
News photo Daily Trust  - From Yusufu Aminu Idegu, Jos   The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya has declared that the Nigerian army is now better motivated and equipped under President Muhammadu Buhari to accomplish its mandate of defending the country’s territory ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

