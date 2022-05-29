Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria vs Mexico: Super Eagles loses first match under Peseiro
News photo Daily Post  - Nigeria lost 2-1 to Mexico in an international friendly match played in Dallas, Texas, in the early hours of Sunday morning. The game was coach Jose Peseiro’s first in charge of the Super Eagles and he fielded a largely under-strength side.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

