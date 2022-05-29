Post News
News at a Glance
2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze hits Atiku
Daily Post
- The apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will never become Nigeria’s president.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze slams Atiku
Screen Gist:
‘You Will Never Be President, Igbos Will Reject You’ – Ohanaeze Hits Atiku
City Mirror News:
2023: ‘You Will Never Be President, Igbos Will Reject You’ – Ohanaeze Hits Atiku
See Naija:
2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze hits Atiku￼￼
Global Upfront:
Atiku Abubakar: ‘You Will Never Be President, Igbos Will Reject You,’ Says Ohanaeze Ndigbo
Tunde Ednut:
2023: Igbos will reject you – Ohanaeze tells Atiku after clinching PDP presidential ticket
Within Nigeria:
2023: Igbos will reject you – Ohanaeze tells Atiku after clinching PDP presidential ticket
Naija News:
2023: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Reacts To Atiku’s Victory At PDP Presidential Primary Election
Edujandon:
“You Will Never Be President Because The Igbos Are Going To Do This To You” – Atiku Is Attacked By Ohanaeze (Details below)
Affairs TV:
2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze hits Atiku
Tori News:
2023: You Will Never Be President, Igbos Will Rise Against You – Ohanaeze Slams Atiku
More Picks
1
2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze hits Atiku -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
2
Governor Akeredolu’s Wife Withdraws From APC Senatorial Race, Alleges Intimidation, Electoral Fraud, Irregularities -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
3
(UPDATED): EFCC operatives storm venue of PDP convention as 767 delegates ready to vote -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
4
Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti breaks records, becomes first coach to win Champions League four times -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
6
PDP begins vote sorting, counting to determine presidential candidate -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
7
Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention -
Instablog 9ja,
13 hours ago
9
Buhari’s Ex-Aide, Bashir Ahmad Leaks Video Of Election Rigging During Kano APC Primaries -
Naija News,
7 hours ago
10
2023 Presidency: How Atiku Picked Pdp Ticket, Trounced Wike, Saraki, Others -
Daily Trust,
14 hours ago
