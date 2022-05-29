Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze hits Atiku
Daily Post  - The apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will never become Nigeria’s president.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze slams Atiku Nigerian Eye:
2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze slams Atiku
‘You Will Never Be President, Igbos Will Reject You’ – Ohanaeze Hits Atiku Screen Gist:
‘You Will Never Be President, Igbos Will Reject You’ – Ohanaeze Hits Atiku
2023: ‘You Will Never Be President, Igbos Will Reject You’ – Ohanaeze Hits Atiku City Mirror News:
2023: ‘You Will Never Be President, Igbos Will Reject You’ – Ohanaeze Hits Atiku
2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze hits Atiku￼￼ See Naija:
2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze hits Atiku￼￼
Atiku Abubakar: ‘You Will Never Be President, Igbos Will Reject You,’ Says Ohanaeze Ndigbo Global Upfront:
Atiku Abubakar: ‘You Will Never Be President, Igbos Will Reject You,’ Says Ohanaeze Ndigbo
2023: Igbos will reject you – Ohanaeze tells Atiku after clinching PDP presidential ticket Tunde Ednut:
2023: Igbos will reject you – Ohanaeze tells Atiku after clinching PDP presidential ticket
2023: Igbos will reject you – Ohanaeze tells Atiku after clinching PDP presidential ticket Within Nigeria:
2023: Igbos will reject you – Ohanaeze tells Atiku after clinching PDP presidential ticket
2023: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Reacts To Atiku’s Victory At PDP Presidential Primary Election Naija News:
2023: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Reacts To Atiku’s Victory At PDP Presidential Primary Election
“You Will Never Be President Because The Igbos Are Going To Do This To You” – Atiku Is Attacked By Ohanaeze (Details below) Edujandon:
“You Will Never Be President Because The Igbos Are Going To Do This To You” – Atiku Is Attacked By Ohanaeze (Details below)
2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze hits Atiku Affairs TV:
2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze hits Atiku
2023: You Will Never Be President, Igbos Will Rise Against You – Ohanaeze Slams Atiku Tori News:
2023: You Will Never Be President, Igbos Will Rise Against You – Ohanaeze Slams Atiku


   More Picks
1 2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze hits Atiku - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
2 Governor Akeredolu’s Wife Withdraws From APC Senatorial Race, Alleges Intimidation, Electoral Fraud, Irregularities - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
3 (UPDATED): EFCC operatives storm venue of PDP convention as 767 delegates ready to vote - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
4 Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti breaks records, becomes first coach to win Champions League four times - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 PDP begins vote sorting, counting to determine presidential candidate - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
7 Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention - Instablog 9ja, 13 hours ago
9 Buhari’s Ex-Aide, Bashir Ahmad Leaks Video Of Election Rigging During Kano APC Primaries - Naija News, 7 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: How Atiku Picked Pdp Ticket, Trounced Wike, Saraki, Others - Daily Trust, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info