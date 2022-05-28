Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Caught red-handed: Police arrest 10 pickpockets at PDP Convention
Legit  - The Nigeria police have arrested 10 suspected pickpockets at the Saturday’s Special Convention of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest 10 pickpockets at PDP Convention The Guardian:
Police arrest 10 pickpockets at PDP Convention
Police Arrest 10 Pickpockets At PDP Convention The New Diplomat:
Police Arrest 10 Pickpockets At PDP Convention
Police arrest 10 pickpockets at PDP Convention News Breakers:
Police arrest 10 pickpockets at PDP Convention


   More Picks
1 Suspended Catholic priest beats Gemade, Aondoakaa to clinch APC guber ticket in Benue - The Cable, 24 hours ago
2 "They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 2023 Presidency: ‘You’ll be my opponent by God’s grace’, Tinubu congratulates Atiku - Within Nigeria, 8 hours ago
4 See Pictures Of Delegates, Supporters At Venue Of PDP Presidential Primary - Naija News, 22 hours ago
5 “My husband cheated on me with my best friend” – Dancer Kaffy speaks on her divorce (video) - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
6 Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly takeover to signal end of Roman Abramovich reign - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Aguero predicts Champions League final, names player to watch out for - Daily Post, 1 day ago
8 The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention - Instablog 9ja, 5 hours ago
9 Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Bauchi govt imposes curfew on communities over violence - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info