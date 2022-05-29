Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Flights Diverted To Ghana Airport, Others Over Delay In Repairing Lagos Airport Runway
Sahara Reporters  - There was pandemonium at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos on Saturday night following a seven-hour closure of the international runway for repairs.This eventually led to a total closure of the Lagos airspace for several hours due to unexpected ...

