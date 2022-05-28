Post News
News at a Glance
Fact Check: Osinbajo not giving grant to Nigerians as campaign support
The Guardian
- Fact Check: Osinbajo not giving grant to Nigerians as campaign support
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
National Accord:
Fact Check: Osinbajo not giving grant to Nigerians as campaign support
Pulse Nigeria:
Fact Check: Is Osinbajo giving grant to Nigerians as campaign support?
News Breakers:
Fact Check: Osinbajo not giving grant to Nigerians as campaign support
More Picks
1
"They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
4
See Pictures Of Delegates, Supporters At Venue Of PDP Presidential Primary -
Naija News,
23 hours ago
5
Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly takeover to signal end of Roman Abramovich reign -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention -
Instablog 9ja,
7 hours ago
7
Bauchi govt imposes curfew on communities over violence -
Ripples Nigeria,
19 hours ago
8
Ex-Governor Daniel secures Ogun East APC Senatorial ticket unopposed -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
9
Why I won't step down for consensus candidate - Bala Mohammed -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
10
Buhari to African leaders: We must allow people to freely choose their leaders -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
