Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Champions League final: Police make 68 arrests amid chaos in Paris
News photo Daily Post  - Police in Paris have said that 68 people were arrested in the French capital after the UEFA Champions League final match, which saw Real Madrid defeat

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Dozens arrested over Champions League final chaos in Paris The Punch:
Dozens arrested over Champions League final chaos in Paris
Champions League: Dozens arrested during final game chaos The Guardian:
Champions League: Dozens arrested during final game chaos
Dozens Arrested Amid Champions League Final Chaos – French Ministry Channels Television:
Dozens Arrested Amid Champions League Final Chaos – French Ministry
Paris Police Criticised For ‘Shambolic’ Handling Of Champions League Final Independent:
Paris Police Criticised For ‘Shambolic’ Handling Of Champions League Final
Champions League final: Police make 68 arrests amid chaos in Paris Nigerian Eye:
Champions League final: Police make 68 arrests amid chaos in Paris
Champions League Final: UK calls for Investigation into Paris Stadium Chaos NPO Reports:
Champions League Final: UK calls for Investigation into Paris Stadium Chaos
Dozens arrested over Champions League final chaos in Paris News Breakers:
Dozens arrested over Champions League final chaos in Paris


   More Picks
1 EFCC arrests Yari over 'N22bn SURE-P fraud' linked to suspended accountant-general - The Cable, 13 hours ago
2 Stop attacking other aspirants, candidates, Peter Obi warns supporters - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
4 Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News - PM News, 9 hours ago
5 NiMet predicts extreme heat in 10 Northern States for 3 days - Daily Trust, 13 hours ago
6 Electricity workers give TCN 14 day strike notice over pending issues - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 Dispatch riders in Abuja must register with VIO – Official - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
8 Popular Nigerian Content Creator, Ashmusy, counts her blessings and lists her achievements at 26 - Naija Parrot, 17 hours ago
9 Champions League final: Police make 68 arrests amid chaos in Paris - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1B & N100M over intellectual property theft - Legit, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info