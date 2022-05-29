Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kalu urges APC delegates to elect Lawan after Atiku picks PDP ticket
News photo The Punch  - The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, has congratulated the Peoples Democratic party for electing former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, as the party’s candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kalu urges APC delegates to elect Lawan after Atiku picked the PDP ticket The Eagle Online:
Kalu urges APC delegates to elect Lawan after Atiku picked the PDP ticket
Kalu urges APC delegates to elect Lawan after Atiku picks PDP ticket News Breakers:
Kalu urges APC delegates to elect Lawan after Atiku picks PDP ticket
2023: Kalu advises APC delegates on presidential aspirant to elect after Atiku picks PDP ticket Within Nigeria:
2023: Kalu advises APC delegates on presidential aspirant to elect after Atiku picks PDP ticket


   More Picks
1 2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze hits Atiku - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 Governor Akeredolu’s Wife Withdraws From APC Senatorial Race, Alleges Intimidation, Electoral Fraud, Irregularities - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
3 (UPDATED): EFCC operatives storm venue of PDP convention as 767 delegates ready to vote - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
4 Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti breaks records, becomes first coach to win Champions League four times - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 PDP begins vote sorting, counting to determine presidential candidate - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
7 Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Buhari’s Ex-Aide, Bashir Ahmad Leaks Video Of Election Rigging During Kano APC Primaries - Naija News, 9 hours ago
9 The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention - Instablog 9ja, 14 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: How Atiku Picked Pdp Ticket, Trounced Wike, Saraki, Others - Daily Trust, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info