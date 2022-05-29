Buhari’s Ex-Aide, Bashir Ahmad Leaks Video Of Election Rigging During Kano APC Primaries

Naija ... Naija News - President Muhammadu Buhari's former aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad has taken to social media to express his grievances for losing out in the House of Representatives primary election held for the GayaAjingiAlbasu constituency of Kano state.Naija ...



News Credibility Score: 99%