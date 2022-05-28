Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NAFDAC denies approving Maurice Iwu's Detox Tea for COVID-19 treatment
Peoples Gazette  - The regulatory agency says only it can make a pronouncement on safety and efficacy of all regulated products with satisfactory scientific evidence (clinical trial).

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NAFDAC denounces approval of detox tea for COVID-19 cure Nigerian Tribune:
NAFDAC denounces approval of detox tea for COVID-19 cure
NAFDAC Yet To Approve IHP DETOX Tea For Cure Of COVID-19 Independent:
NAFDAC Yet To Approve IHP DETOX Tea For Cure Of COVID-19
COVID-19: NAFDAC, Prof. Iwu renounce publication certifying IHP Detox tea as cure The Eagle Online:
COVID-19: NAFDAC, Prof. Iwu renounce publication certifying IHP Detox tea as cure


   More Picks
1 Kunle Adeyanju, UK to Lagos biker shares photo as he lands in Benin Republic, next stop is Nigeria - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Oluremi Tinubu not returning to Senate as 4 aspirants fight for 310 delegates - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
3 Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 WE WILL GROW!! Peseiro Confident Super Eagles Will Rise Again (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
6 The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention - Instablog 9ja, 10 hours ago
7 Bauchi govt imposes curfew on communities over violence - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Ex-Governor Daniel secures Ogun East APC Senatorial ticket unopposed - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
9 Why I won't step down for consensus candidate - Bala Mohammed - The Punch, 24 hours ago
10 Nigerians React To Death Of 31 People In Port Harcourt Church Stampede - Independent, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info