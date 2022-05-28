NAFDAC denies approving Maurice Iwu's Detox Tea for COVID-19 treatment

|
1
Kunle Adeyanju, UK to Lagos biker shares photo as he lands in Benin Republic, next stop is Nigeria - Legit,
24 hours ago
2
Oluremi Tinubu not returning to Senate as 4 aspirants fight for 310 delegates - Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
3
Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
5
WE WILL GROW!! Peseiro Confident Super Eagles Will Rise Again (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
6
The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention - Instablog 9ja,
10 hours ago
7
Bauchi govt imposes curfew on communities over violence - Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
8
Ex-Governor Daniel secures Ogun East APC Senatorial ticket unopposed - Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
9
Why I won't step down for consensus candidate - Bala Mohammed - The Punch,
24 hours ago
10
Nigerians React To Death Of 31 People In Port Harcourt Church Stampede - Independent,
22 hours ago