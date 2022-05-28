Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Avoid Name Calling, Personal Attacks On Other Presidential Candidates, Peter Obi Pleads With Supporters
Global Upfront  - Says “elections are a democratic contest and need not be adversarial” Former Governor of Anambra State and leading Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections under the Labour Party banner, Mr Peter Obi, on Sunday morning pleaded with his supporters ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

