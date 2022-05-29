Post News
News at a Glance
Gov. Bello edges out incumbent for APC senatorial ticket
News Breakers
- Gov. Bello edges out incumbent for APC senatorial ticket
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Bello edges out incumbent for senatorial seat
Nigerian Tribune:
Governor Bello wins Niger North APC senatorial ticket
The Nation:
Niger Governor Bello defeats incumbent for senatorial ticket
The Sun:
Niger’s gov edges out incumbent for senatorial seat – The Sun Nigeria
The Eagle Online:
Governor Bello edges out incumbent for APC senatorial ticket
Pulse Nigeria:
Governor Bello edges out incumbent for Niger North senatorial ticket
More Picks
1
EFCC arrests Yari over 'N22bn SURE-P fraud' linked to suspended accountant-general -
The Cable,
13 hours ago
2
Stop attacking other aspirants, candidates, Peter Obi warns supporters -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
3
Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election -
Ripples Nigeria,
1 hour ago
4
Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News -
PM News,
9 hours ago
5
NiMet predicts extreme heat in 10 Northern States for 3 days -
Daily Trust,
13 hours ago
6
Electricity workers give TCN 14 day strike notice over pending issues -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
7
Dispatch riders in Abuja must register with VIO – Official -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
8
Popular Nigerian Content Creator, Ashmusy, counts her blessings and lists her achievements at 26 -
Naija Parrot,
17 hours ago
9
Champions League final: Police make 68 arrests amid chaos in Paris -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1B & N100M over intellectual property theft -
Legit,
1 hour ago
