Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anticipation as Kanayo O. Kanayo shows off preparations for 60th birthday party
Legit  - Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo is marking his 60th birthday in style. The venue for the party is all set and fans are already anticipating.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kanayo Kanyo celebrates 60th birthday with all-white party The Punch:
Kanayo Kanyo celebrates 60th birthday with all-white party
Kanayo O. Kanayo hosts all white party in celebration of 60th birthday Correct NG:
Kanayo O. Kanayo hosts all white party in celebration of 60th birthday
"Millions spent" - Reactions as Kanayo O. kanayo shows off preparations for his 60th birthday party; stirs anticipation [Video] Gist Reel:
"Millions spent" - Reactions as Kanayo O. kanayo shows off preparations for his 60th birthday party; stirs anticipation [Video]
Kanayo O. Kanayo hosts all white party in celebration of 60th birthday Naija on Point:
Kanayo O. Kanayo hosts all white party in celebration of 60th birthday


   More Picks
1 EFCC arrests Yari over 'N22bn SURE-P fraud' linked to suspended accountant-general - The Cable, 13 hours ago
2 Stop attacking other aspirants, candidates, Peter Obi warns supporters - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
4 Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News - PM News, 9 hours ago
5 NiMet predicts extreme heat in 10 Northern States for 3 days - Daily Trust, 13 hours ago
6 Electricity workers give TCN 14 day strike notice over pending issues - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 Dispatch riders in Abuja must register with VIO – Official - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
8 Popular Nigerian Content Creator, Ashmusy, counts her blessings and lists her achievements at 26 - Naija Parrot, 17 hours ago
9 Champions League final: Police make 68 arrests amid chaos in Paris - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1B & N100M over intellectual property theft - Legit, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info