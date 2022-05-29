Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Moses Helps Spartak Moscow Secure First Russian Cup Title In 19 Years
News photo Complete Sports  - Victor Moses was in action for Spartak Moscow and played a vital role as they beat city rivals Dinamo Moscow 2-1 in Sunday’s final of the Russian Cup. Moses featured for 90 minutes as Spartak Moscow won a first Cup title since 2003 and also secured ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Moses wins  Russian Cup with Spartak Moscow The Nation:
Moses wins  Russian Cup with Spartak Moscow
Moses stars as Spartak beat Dinamo to win first Russian Cup in 19yrs Ripples Nigeria:
Moses stars as Spartak beat Dinamo to win first Russian Cup in 19yrs
Victor Moses wins first trophy in Russia as Spartak Moscow beat Dynamo Kemi Filani Blog:
Victor Moses wins first trophy in Russia as Spartak Moscow beat Dynamo


   More Picks
1 2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze hits Atiku - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Buhari’s Ex-Aide, Bashir Ahmad Leaks Video Of Election Rigging During Kano APC Primaries - Naija News, 18 hours ago
4 Nigerian Flights Diverted To Ghana Airport, Others Over Delay In Repairing Lagos Airport Runway - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
6 14-Year-Old Ogbonna Emerges First Winner Of Igbo Spelling Bee Competition In Anambra - Independent, 12 hours ago
7 Man riding bike from London to Lagos finally arrived Nigeria after 39 days, photos emerge - Legit, 17 hours ago
8 Peter Obi Congratulates Atiku On Emergence As PDP Presidential Candidate, Calls Ex-Vice President His Leader - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
9 Wike Mourns Victims Of Port Harcourt Polo Club Stampede - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
10 Electricity workers give TCN 14 day strike notice over pending issues - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info