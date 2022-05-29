Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Daura youths drum support for Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Daura youths drum support for Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition — Daily Nigerian

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Daura youths drum support for Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition Peoples Gazette:
Daura youths drum support for Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition
2023 Presidency: Daura youths drum support for Kwankwaso - P.M. News PM News:
2023 Presidency: Daura youths drum support for Kwankwaso - P.M. News
Daura youths drum support for Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition Pulse Nigeria:
Daura youths drum support for Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition
Daura youths drum support for Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition News Breakers:
Daura youths drum support for Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition


   More Picks
1 2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze hits Atiku - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Governor Akeredolu’s Wife Withdraws From APC Senatorial Race, Alleges Intimidation, Electoral Fraud, Irregularities - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Buhari’s Ex-Aide, Bashir Ahmad Leaks Video Of Election Rigging During Kano APC Primaries - Naija News, 12 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: How Atiku Picked Pdp Ticket, Trounced Wike, Saraki, Others - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
6 The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention - Instablog 9ja, 17 hours ago
7 Man riding bike from London to Lagos finally arrived Nigeria after 39 days, photos emerge - Legit, 10 hours ago
8 Peter Obi Congratulates Atiku On Emergence As PDP Presidential Candidate, Calls Ex-Vice President His Leader - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
9 I Look Forward To Squaring Up Against Atiku In Presidential Election- Tinubu - Independent, 23 hours ago
10 Full results of PDP presidential primary election as Atiku emerges winner - Legit, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info