Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP primaries: EFCC told to arrest all delegates after Atiku’s victory
News photo Daily Post  - Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria,, HURIWA, has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to go after all the special delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the just concluded presidential primary election in Abuja.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Atiku: Probe PDP’s 767 delegates, HURIWA tells EFCC The Punch:
Atiku: Probe PDP’s 767 delegates, HURIWA tells EFCC
Atiku Probe PDP’s 767 delegates, HURIWA tells EFCC Affairs TV:
Atiku Probe PDP’s 767 delegates, HURIWA tells EFCC
Atiku: Probe PDP’s 767 delegates, HURIWA tells EFCC News Breakers:
Atiku: Probe PDP’s 767 delegates, HURIWA tells EFCC
PDP primary : Probe 767 delegates, HURIWA Tells EFCC City Mirror News:
PDP primary : Probe 767 delegates, HURIWA Tells EFCC


   More Picks
1 2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze hits Atiku - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 Governor Akeredolu’s Wife Withdraws From APC Senatorial Race, Alleges Intimidation, Electoral Fraud, Irregularities - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
3 (UPDATED): EFCC operatives storm venue of PDP convention as 767 delegates ready to vote - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
4 Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti breaks records, becomes first coach to win Champions League four times - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 PDP begins vote sorting, counting to determine presidential candidate - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
7 Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Buhari’s Ex-Aide, Bashir Ahmad Leaks Video Of Election Rigging During Kano APC Primaries - Naija News, 9 hours ago
9 The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention - Instablog 9ja, 14 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: How Atiku Picked Pdp Ticket, Trounced Wike, Saraki, Others - Daily Trust, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info