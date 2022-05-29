Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria to enjoy preferential trade access to U.S. market— Ambassador — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian  - The U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, says Nigeria will continue to be eligible for preferential trade access to U.S. market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, AGOA. Ms Leonard said this when she visited the Minister of Industry, ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria to continue enjoying preferential access to US market – Ambassador The Punch:
Nigeria to continue enjoying preferential access to US market – Ambassador
Nigeria to enjoy preferential trade access to U.S. market— Ambassador News Breakers:
Nigeria to enjoy preferential trade access to U.S. market— Ambassador
Nigeria to enjoy preferential trade access to U.S. market—envoy The Point:
Nigeria to enjoy preferential trade access to U.S. market—envoy


   More Picks
1 2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze hits Atiku - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Buhari’s Ex-Aide, Bashir Ahmad Leaks Video Of Election Rigging During Kano APC Primaries - Naija News, 16 hours ago
4 2023 Presidency: How Atiku Picked Pdp Ticket, Trounced Wike, Saraki, Others - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
5 Nigerian Flights Diverted To Ghana Airport, Others Over Delay In Repairing Lagos Airport Runway - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
6 The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
7 Man riding bike from London to Lagos finally arrived Nigeria after 39 days, photos emerge - Legit, 15 hours ago
8 Wike Mourns Victims Of Port Harcourt Polo Club Stampede - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
9 Electricity workers give TCN 14 day strike notice over pending issues - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
10 14-Year-Old Ogbonna Emerges First Winner Of Igbo Spelling Bee Competition In Anambra - Independent, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info