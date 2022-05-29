Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Finally, APC to begin screening of presidential hopefuls on Monday
News photo The Cable  - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Monday and Tuesday for the screening of presidential hopefuls.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC begins screening of presidential aspirants Daily Trust:
APC begins screening of presidential aspirants
IN FULL: Jonathan missing as APC lists 23 presidential hopefuls for screening Chido Onumah Blog:
IN FULL: Jonathan missing as APC lists 23 presidential hopefuls for screening
APC Begins Screening Of Presidential Candidates Independent:
APC Begins Screening Of Presidential Candidates
APC Screens Presidential Aspirants The Will:
APC Screens Presidential Aspirants


   More Picks
1 How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1bn & N100m over intellectual property theft - Legit, 10 hours ago
2 Atiku’s Emergence: A Brazing Affront on the People of the South by PDP, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 LISTEN NOW » “Naira Marley – God’s Timing is The Best (GTTB)” Full Album Is Out - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
4 Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
5 Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
6 First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News - PM News, 6 hours ago
7 Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
8 Comedienne Helen Paul Appointed Head Of Department At US Varsity | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Cameroonian militants invade Nigeria, kill 20 in Cross River - Within Nigeria, 15 hours ago
10 PDP primaries: EFCC told to arrest all delegates after Atiku’s victory - Daily Post, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info