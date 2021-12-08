Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
We are ready for June 1 enforcement of ban on Okada in Lagos - Police - P.M. News
PM News
- The Lagos State Police Command says it is ready to enforce ban on okada riders from plying six LGs in the state beginning from June 1.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
We are ready for June 1 enforcement of ban on Okada in Lagos - Police declares
The Punch:
Okada ban: Enforcement will be total, Lagos police say
Daily Post:
Lagos Okada Ban: Police set for Show of Force as riders threaten violence
Premium Times:
Okada ban: Police deploy officers ahead of enforcement
The Eagle Online:
Enforcement of Okada ban: No cause for alarm – Police
News Verge:
Enforcement of Okada ban: No cause for alarm – Police — NEWSVERGE
News Breakers:
We are ready for June 1 enforcement of ban on Okada in Lagos – Police
Tori News:
Lagos Okada Ban: Police Set For Show Of Force As Riders Threaten Violence
More Picks
1
How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1bn & N100m over intellectual property theft -
Legit,
9 hours ago
2
LondonToLagos : Kunle Adeyanju, gets a hero’s welcome as he arrives Nigeria after 40 days on his Bike (VIDEO) -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
3
Atiku’s Emergence: A Brazing Affront on the People of the South by PDP, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
4
2023: APC fixes May 30, 31 for screening of presidential aspirants -
Legit,
9 hours ago
5
LISTEN NOW » “Naira Marley – God’s Timing is The Best (GTTB)” Full Album Is Out -
Naija Loaded,
10 hours ago
6
Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
7
Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend -
The Info NG,
13 hours ago
8
First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News -
PM News,
5 hours ago
9
Comedienne Helen Paul Appointed Head Of Department At US Varsity | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
8 hours ago
10
PDP primaries: EFCC told to arrest all delegates after Atiku’s victory -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...