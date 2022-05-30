Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Presidency Reveals Those Behind Moves To Draft Jonathan Into 2023 Election, Distances Buhari From Plot
News photo Naija News  - The Presidency has accused Goodluck Jonathan’s aides and individuals close to Aso Villa of pushing reports and releasing photos insinuating President

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Buhari not part of plot to draft Jonathan into race - Presidency reveals Legit:
2023: Buhari not part of plot to draft Jonathan into race - Presidency reveals
Presidency: Buhari not part of plot to draft Jonathan into race The Nation:
Presidency: Buhari not part of plot to draft Jonathan into race
Buhari Distances Self From Plot To Draft Jonathan Into Presidential Race Naija Loaded:
Buhari Distances Self From Plot To Draft Jonathan Into Presidential Race
Buhari Distances Self From Plot To Draft Jonathan Into Presidential Race Independent:
Buhari Distances Self From Plot To Draft Jonathan Into Presidential Race
Buhari Not Part Of Plot To Draft Jonathan Into Race - Presidency The Nigeria Lawyer:
Buhari Not Part Of Plot To Draft Jonathan Into Race - Presidency


   More Picks
1 How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1bn & N100m over intellectual property theft - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 LondonToLagos : Kunle Adeyanju, gets a hero’s welcome as he arrives Nigeria after 40 days on his Bike (VIDEO) - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
3 Atiku’s Emergence: A Brazing Affront on the People of the South by PDP, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
4 2023: APC fixes May 30, 31 for screening of presidential aspirants - Legit, 9 hours ago
5 LISTEN NOW » “Naira Marley – God’s Timing is The Best (GTTB)” Full Album Is Out - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
6 Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
8 First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News - PM News, 5 hours ago
9 Comedienne Helen Paul Appointed Head Of Department At US Varsity | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 8 hours ago
10 PDP primaries: EFCC told to arrest all delegates after Atiku’s victory - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info