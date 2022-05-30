Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, others
News photo The Eagle Online  - Those kidnapped alongside the Prelate were the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Dennis Mark, and the Prelate's chaplain.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Orji Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, others The Guardian:
Orji Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, others
Kanu: Orji Kalu reacts to abduction of Methodist Prelate, others Daily Post:
Kanu: Orji Kalu reacts to abduction of Methodist Prelate, others
Orji Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, others The Herald:
Orji Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, others
Orji Kalu Laments Over Abduction Of Methodist Prelate, Others Independent:
Orji Kalu Laments Over Abduction Of Methodist Prelate, Others
Orji Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, others News Diary Online:
Orji Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, others
Orji Kalu reacts to abduction of Methodist Prelate in Abia The News Guru:
Orji Kalu reacts to abduction of Methodist Prelate in Abia
Orji Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, others News Breakers:
Orji Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, others
Orji Kalu Reacts To Kidnap Of Methodist Prelate, Samuel Kanu Naija News:
Orji Kalu Reacts To Kidnap Of Methodist Prelate, Samuel Kanu


   More Picks
1 How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1bn & N100m over intellectual property theft - Legit, 7 hours ago
2 LondonToLagos : Kunle Adeyanju, gets a hero’s welcome as he arrives Nigeria after 40 days on his Bike (VIDEO) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
3 Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
4 Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
5 2023: APC fixes May 30, 31 for screening of presidential aspirants - Legit, 8 hours ago
6 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
7 Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, others - The Eagle Online, 9 hours ago
8 Anticipation as Kanayo O. Kanayo shows off preparations for 60th birthday party - Legit, 22 hours ago
9 Electricity workers give TCN 14 day strike notice over pending issues - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
10 Save Naira from obscene Dollar-monetised presidential primaries – Okechukwu begs Buhari - Daily Post, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info