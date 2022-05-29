Post News
News at a Glance
2023: APC fixes May 30, 31 for screening of presidential aspirants
Legit
- Ahead of its presidential primary, the All Progressives Congress has fixed Monday, May 30, and Tuesday, May 31, as the dates for the screening of aspirants.tinu
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
APC Begins Screening Of Presidential Aspirants
Channels Television:
APC Screens Presidential Aspirants Ahead Of Primary
The Nation:
APC commences screening of presidential aspirants
Daily Post:
Screening of APC presidential aspirants begins today
The Cable:
UPDATE: Muhammad Badaru, Jigawa governor, and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, former minister of state for education, have been vetted by APC presidential screening committee 📸: @Imranmuhdz #APCPresidentialPrimaries
Daily Trust:
APC primary: Tinubu for screening today
Pulse Nigeria:
Two aspirants, Governor Abubakar Badaru and Senator Ajayi Borofice, screened as APC presidential screening gets underway.
TV360 Nigeria:
APC commences screening of presidential aspirants
Nigerian Eye:
Screening of APC presidential aspirants begins today
