Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: APC fixes May 30, 31 for screening of presidential aspirants
Legit  - Ahead of its presidential primary, the All Progressives Congress has fixed Monday, May 30, and Tuesday, May 31, as the dates for the screening of aspirants.tinu

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC Begins Screening Of Presidential Aspirants Leadership:
APC Begins Screening Of Presidential Aspirants
Channels Television:
APC Screens Presidential Aspirants Ahead Of Primary
APC commences screening of presidential aspirants The Nation:
APC commences screening of presidential aspirants
Screening of APC presidential aspirants begins today Daily Post:
Screening of APC presidential aspirants begins today
The Cable:
UPDATE: Muhammad Badaru, Jigawa governor, and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, former minister of state for education, have been vetted by APC presidential screening committee 📸: @Imranmuhdz #APCPresidentialPrimaries
APC primary: Tinubu for screening today Daily Trust:
APC primary: Tinubu for screening today
Two aspirants, Governor Abubakar Badaru and Senator Ajayi Borofice, screened as APC presidential screening gets underway. Pulse Nigeria:
Two aspirants, Governor Abubakar Badaru and Senator Ajayi Borofice, screened as APC presidential screening gets underway.
APC commences screening of presidential aspirants TV360 Nigeria:
APC commences screening of presidential aspirants
Screening of APC presidential aspirants begins today Nigerian Eye:
Screening of APC presidential aspirants begins today


   More Picks
1 How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1bn & N100m over intellectual property theft - Legit, 7 hours ago
2 LondonToLagos : Kunle Adeyanju, gets a hero’s welcome as he arrives Nigeria after 40 days on his Bike (VIDEO) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
3 Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
4 Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
5 2023: APC fixes May 30, 31 for screening of presidential aspirants - Legit, 8 hours ago
6 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
7 Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, others - The Eagle Online, 9 hours ago
8 Anticipation as Kanayo O. Kanayo shows off preparations for 60th birthday party - Legit, 22 hours ago
9 Electricity workers give TCN 14 day strike notice over pending issues - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
10 Save Naira from obscene Dollar-monetised presidential primaries – Okechukwu begs Buhari - Daily Post, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info