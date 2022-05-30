Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-Nigeria Basketball Star Udoka Leads Boston Celtics To First NBA Final In 12 Years
News photo Complete Sports  - Former D’Tigers forward Ime Udoka has taken the Boston Celtics to the NBA finals for the first time in 12 years as they overcame a determined Miami Heat 100-96 in game-seven win.
Boston failed in their last five play-off runs and almost did so ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

American-Nigerian Coach Ime Udoka Takes Celtics To NBA Finals Channels Television:
American-Nigerian Coach Ime Udoka Takes Celtics To NBA Finals
Udoka leads Celtics to NBA Playoff final for the first time since 2012 Premium Times:
Udoka leads Celtics to NBA Playoff final for the first time since 2012
American-Nigerian Coach Ime Udoka Takes Celtics To NBA Finals TV360 Nigeria:
American-Nigerian Coach Ime Udoka Takes Celtics To NBA Finals
Nigerian Ex-Basketballer Udoka Takes Celtics To First NBA Final Since 2010 Talk Glitz:
Nigerian Ex-Basketballer Udoka Takes Celtics To First NBA Final Since 2010
Nigerian basketball legend leads Boston Celtics to first NBA final in 12 years Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerian basketball legend leads Boston Celtics to first NBA final in 12 years


   More Picks
1 How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1bn & N100m over intellectual property theft - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 LondonToLagos : Kunle Adeyanju, gets a hero’s welcome as he arrives Nigeria after 40 days on his Bike (VIDEO) - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
3 Atiku’s Emergence: A Brazing Affront on the People of the South by PDP, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
4 2023: APC fixes May 30, 31 for screening of presidential aspirants - Legit, 9 hours ago
5 LISTEN NOW » “Naira Marley – God’s Timing is The Best (GTTB)” Full Album Is Out - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
6 Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
8 First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News - PM News, 5 hours ago
9 Comedienne Helen Paul Appointed Head Of Department At US Varsity | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 8 hours ago
10 PDP primaries: EFCC told to arrest all delegates after Atiku’s victory - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info