Ex-Nigeria Basketball Star Udoka Leads Boston Celtics To First NBA Final In 12 Years

Complete Sports - Former D'Tigers forward Ime Udoka has taken the Boston Celtics to the NBA finals for the first time in 12 years as they overcame a determined Miami Heat 100-96 in game-seven win. Boston failed in their last five play-off runs and almost did so ...



