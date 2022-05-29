Deceased GLO Nigeria Accountant, Folake Abiola Drank Pesticide — Lagos Police Confirm Suicide Rumours



The 47-year-old woman had reportedly ingested a potion of a popular pesticide, resulting in her death.< ... Sahara Reporters - Afolake Abiola, a female accountant with telecommunications giant, Glo has allegedly committed suicide in the Lekki area of Lagos State.The 47-year-old woman had reportedly ingested a potion of a popular pesticide, resulting in her death.< ...



News Credibility Score: 99%