How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1B & N100M over intellectual property theft
Legit  - Sabinus' legal team has sued two of Nigeria's popular brand Peak Milk and Gala N1 billion and N100 million respectively for using his intellectual property.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 EFCC arrests Yari over 'N22bn SURE-P fraud' linked to suspended accountant-general - The Cable, 13 hours ago
2 Stop attacking other aspirants, candidates, Peter Obi warns supporters - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
4 Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News - PM News, 9 hours ago
5 NiMet predicts extreme heat in 10 Northern States for 3 days - Daily Trust, 14 hours ago
6 Electricity workers give TCN 14 day strike notice over pending issues - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 Dispatch riders in Abuja must register with VIO – Official - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
8 Popular Nigerian Content Creator, Ashmusy, counts her blessings and lists her achievements at 26 - Naija Parrot, 17 hours ago
9 Champions League final: Police make 68 arrests amid chaos in Paris - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1B & N100M over intellectual property theft - Legit, 1 hour ago
