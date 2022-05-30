Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sabinus sues peak milk N1bn for using “something hooge”, Gala sausage roll N100M for using his picture
News photo Naija Parrot  - Popular Nigerian comedian, skit maker and content creator, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel popularly known as Oga Sabinus has threatened to sue peak milk over an alleged usage of his trademarked phrase, “Something hooge”.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

