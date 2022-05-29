Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: EFCC produces ex-Imo gov, Okorocha in court for trial
Vanguard News  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has brought the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha before the Federal High Court in Abuja for his planned arraignment on a 17-count money laundering charge.

25 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

