Panic As Nigerian Policeman Kills Soldier At Adamawa Checkpoint
News photo Sahara Reporters  - A Nigerian soldier identified as K Ibrahim has been killed by a yet-to-be-identified policeman in Adamawa State.

Military sources told SaharaReporters that the incident happened on Sunday evening along the Numan-Jalingo Road.




8 hours ago
