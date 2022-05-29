Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Terrorists fleeing from MNJTF troops abandon 5-year- old boy - P.M. News
PM News  - Boko Haram/Iswap terrorists fleeing from MNJTF) operations in Lake Chad Islands abandon a five year old boy, simply identified as Babagana.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

