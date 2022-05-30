Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB’s Agitation Should Make Nigerians Allow Igbo Produce President – Ohanaeze Chieftain
Tori News  - Ibegbu, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, said the agitation by Kanu and IPOB should push Nigerians into allowing the Igbos to produce Nigeria’s President.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Cameroonian militants invade Nigeria, kill 20 in Cross River - Within Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
3 Tinubu, Osinbajo and 21 other APC presidential aspirants undergoing screening - Legit, 6 hours ago
4 First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
5 Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom - The Street Journal, 9 hours ago
6 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Please come to our aid - Abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack appeal to FG and Professor Osinbajo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Panic As Nigerian Policeman Kills Soldier At Adamawa Checkpoint - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
10 Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
