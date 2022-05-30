Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

16 Bodies Recovered From Wreckage Of Nepal Plane
News photo Channels Television  - 16 Bodies Recovered From Wreckage Of Nepal Plane

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
2 Anticipation as Kanayo O. Kanayo shows off preparations for 60th birthday party - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 Save Naira from obscene Dollar-monetised presidential primaries – Okechukwu begs Buhari - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 6 hours ago
5 NiMet predicts extreme heat in 10 Northern States for 3 days - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
6 Fatai Buhari beats Shina Peller, emerges APC senatorial candidate for Oyo North - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
7 Electricity workers give TCN 14 day strike notice over pending issues - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Dispatch riders in Abuja must register with VIO – Official - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
9 Popular Nigerian Content Creator, Ashmusy, counts her blessings and lists her achievements at 26 - Naija Parrot, 22 hours ago
10 What is the essence of summer money when summer Obesity is dancing Zazu on your body - Actor Uche Maduagwu taunts socialite Cubana Chiefpriest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
