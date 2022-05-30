Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
16 Bodies Recovered From Wreckage Of Nepal Plane
Channels Television
- 16 Bodies Recovered From Wreckage Of Nepal Plane
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Peoples Gazette:
Fourteen bodies recovered at Nepali plane crash site
Daily Nigerian:
14 bodies recovered at Nepali plane crash site — Daily Nigerian
News Verge:
14 bodies recovered at Nepali plane crash site — NEWSVERGE
Screen Gist:
16 Bodies Recovered From Wreckage Of Nepal Plane
More Picks
1
Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News -
PM News,
14 hours ago
2
Anticipation as Kanayo O. Kanayo shows off preparations for 60th birthday party -
Legit,
21 hours ago
3
Save Naira from obscene Dollar-monetised presidential primaries – Okechukwu begs Buhari -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election -
Ripples Nigeria,
6 hours ago
5
NiMet predicts extreme heat in 10 Northern States for 3 days -
Daily Trust,
18 hours ago
6
Fatai Buhari beats Shina Peller, emerges APC senatorial candidate for Oyo North -
Peoples Gazette,
19 hours ago
7
Electricity workers give TCN 14 day strike notice over pending issues -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
8
Dispatch riders in Abuja must register with VIO – Official -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
9
Popular Nigerian Content Creator, Ashmusy, counts her blessings and lists her achievements at 26 -
Naija Parrot,
22 hours ago
10
What is the essence of summer money when summer Obesity is dancing Zazu on your body - Actor Uche Maduagwu taunts socialite Cubana Chiefpriest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
