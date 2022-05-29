Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Naira Marley Reveals The Hidden Meaning Behind The Name Of His Debut Album
Not Just OK  - At the listening party of his debut album, Naira Marley revealed the hidden meaning and the reason he had named it ‘God’s Timing’s The Best.’ At the listening party of his debut album, Naira Marley revealed what had inspired his album title; ‘God’s ...

6 hours ago
Naira Marley releases debut album Pulse Nigeria:
Naira Marley releases debut album 'God's Timing's the Best.'
Naira Marley’s Debut Album, “God’s Timing Is The Best” Peaks At Number 1 On Apple Music Afrobeats Global:
Naira Marley’s Debut Album, “God’s Timing Is The Best” Peaks At Number 1 On Apple Music
Naira Marley explains the meaning of his debut album Mp3 Bullet:
Naira Marley explains the meaning of his debut album
Mixed Reactions Trail Naira Marley’s First Album Silverbird TV:
Mixed Reactions Trail Naira Marley’s First Album
Skytrend News:
Naira Marley’s debut album, GTTB, tops Apple Music’s chart — hours after release


