Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police refutes alleged killing of 20 in Cross River
News photo Daily Post  - Mr Aminu Alhassan, Commissioner of Police in Cross River, has refuted the reported killing of 20 persons in the Boki Local Government Area of the state on Sunday. He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that there was not even a single ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police refute alleged killing of 20 in C/River community Vanguard News:
Police refute alleged killing of 20 in C/River community
Police refutes alleged killing of 20 in C/River community News Diary Online:
Police refutes alleged killing of 20 in C/River community
Police refutes alleged killing of 20 in C/River community Pulse Nigeria:
Police refutes alleged killing of 20 in C/River community
Police refute killing of 20 in C/River community News Breakers:
Police refute killing of 20 in C/River community
Police refute killing of 20 in C/River community National Daily:
Police refute killing of 20 in C/River community


   More Picks
1 How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1bn & N100m over intellectual property theft - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 Atiku’s Emergence: A Brazing Affront on the People of the South by PDP, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
3 2023: APC fixes May 30, 31 for screening of presidential aspirants - Legit, 9 hours ago
4 LISTEN NOW » “Naira Marley – God’s Timing is The Best (GTTB)” Full Album Is Out - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
5 Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
6 Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
7 First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News - PM News, 5 hours ago
8 Comedienne Helen Paul Appointed Head Of Department At US Varsity | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 8 hours ago
9 PDP primaries: EFCC told to arrest all delegates after Atiku’s victory - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info