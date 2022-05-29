“People overhype UK, living here is not easy” – UK-based Nigerian nurse laments (video)

|
LondonToLagos : Kunle Adeyanju, gets a hero’s welcome as he arrives Nigeria after 40 days on his Bike (VIDEO) - Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
2023: PDP cancels primaries in Ebonyi state, to announce new dates - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News - PM News,
12 hours ago
Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria,
4 hours ago
Peter Obi, Pat Utomi, 3rd Force Leaders Storm Delta for Labour Party Presidential Primaries - Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
Kano govt renames university after Dangote — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
NiMet predicts extreme heat in 10 Northern States for 3 days - Daily Trust,
17 hours ago
Fatai Buhari beats Shina Peller, emerges APC senatorial candidate for Oyo North - Peoples Gazette,
18 hours ago
Anticipation as Kanayo O. Kanayo shows off preparations for 60th birthday party - Legit,
19 hours ago
Electricity workers give TCN 14 day strike notice over pending issues - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago