Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra
News photo Daily Post  - The Police Command in Anambra State has confirmed an attack on the state-owned Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) early Monday morning.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra The Guardian:
Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra
Police foil attempt to burn state-owned radio station in Anambra Peoples Gazette:
Police foil attempt to burn state-owned radio station in Anambra
Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra The Eagle Online:
Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra
Police foil IPOB attempt to burn radio station in Anambra — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Police foil IPOB attempt to burn radio station in Anambra — Daily Nigerian
Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra News Diary Online:
Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra
Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra News Breakers:
Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra
Police Foil Attempt To Burn Radio Station In Anambra Fresh Reporters:
Police Foil Attempt To Burn Radio Station In Anambra


   More Picks
1 How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1bn & N100m over intellectual property theft - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 Atiku’s Emergence: A Brazing Affront on the People of the South by PDP, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
3 2023: APC fixes May 30, 31 for screening of presidential aspirants - Legit, 9 hours ago
4 LISTEN NOW » “Naira Marley – God’s Timing is The Best (GTTB)” Full Album Is Out - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
5 Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
6 Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
7 First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News - PM News, 5 hours ago
8 Comedienne Helen Paul Appointed Head Of Department At US Varsity | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 8 hours ago
9 PDP primaries: EFCC told to arrest all delegates after Atiku’s victory - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info