Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dambazau Defects From APC, Says Its Time To Move On.
News photo Point Blank News  - Member representing Takai Sumaila federal constituency of Kano state, Hon Shamsudeen Bello Dambazau has announced his decision to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the New Nigeria People’s Party…

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

It’s time to move on – Dambazau dumps APC for NNPP Daily Post:
It’s time to move on – Dambazau dumps APC for NNPP
Dambazau’s son defects from APC to Kwankwaso’s NNPP Daily Trust:
Dambazau’s son defects from APC to Kwankwaso’s NNPP
Kano lawmaker Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on Peoples Gazette:
Kano lawmaker Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on
Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on News Diary Online:
Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on
Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on Pulse Nigeria:
Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on
It’s time to move on – Dambazau dumps APC for NNPP Nigerian Eye:
It’s time to move on – Dambazau dumps APC for NNPP
Kano Rep defects from APC, says it’s time to move on The News Guru:
Kano Rep defects from APC, says it’s time to move on
Another Kano Lawmaker, Dambazau dumps APC The Eagle Online:
Another Kano Lawmaker, Dambazau dumps APC
Rep. Dambazau dumps APC for NNPP Daily Nigerian:
Rep. Dambazau dumps APC for NNPP


   More Picks
1 Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
2 Tinubu, Osinbajo and 21 other APC presidential aspirants undergoing screening - Legit, 9 hours ago
3 First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
4 Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom - The Street Journal, 12 hours ago
5 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 Please come to our aid - Abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack appeal to FG and Professor Osinbajo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Panic As Nigerian Policeman Kills Soldier At Adamawa Checkpoint - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
9 Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 "I do not have a boyfriend" Laide Bakare shows off new Benz as she tells women sleeping around that men can't get them what she has - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info