Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Commuters react to a small car carrying a huge container somewhere in Nigeria
Instablog 9ja  - A rare sight has left commuters lamenting as they spotted a small car carrying a huge container. The video was captured by a motorist who couldn’t help but express his concern at what he felt was absurd.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Car spotted carrying a huge container in Delta state (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Car spotted carrying a huge container in Delta state (video)
Small Car Spotted Carrying A Huge Container On A Nigerian Road (Photo, Video) Igbere TV News:
Small Car Spotted Carrying A Huge Container On A Nigerian Road (Photo, Video)
Car spotted carrying a huge container in Delta state (video) Naija Parrot:
Car spotted carrying a huge container in Delta state (video)
Car Spotted Carrying A Huge Container In Delta State (Video) Tori News:
Car Spotted Carrying A Huge Container In Delta State (Video)


   More Picks
1 How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1bn & N100m over intellectual property theft - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
3 Cameroonian militants invade Nigeria, kill 20 in Cross River - Within Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend - The Info NG, 17 hours ago
5 First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News - PM News, 9 hours ago
6 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
7 Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Please come to our aid - Abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack appeal to FG and Professor Osinbajo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 "At no time did Annie intentionally unfollow Tuface" Annie Idibia's management says the couple remain committed to their marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info