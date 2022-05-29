Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"I do not have a boyfriend" Laide Bakare shows off new Benz as she tells women sleeping around that men can't get them what she has
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Laide Bakare has shown off the new Mercedes-Benz she acquired last week.

 

The actress said she works hard for her money and has no boyfriend sponsoring her lifestyle.

 

She

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

