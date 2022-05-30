Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Buhari is a good man, I will never be ashamed to say so – Gov. Umahi — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian
- Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has said that he will never be ashamed to talk about President Muhammadu Buhari who is described as a “good man“.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
I will never be ashamed to talk good of Buhari – Umahi
The Guardian:
“I will never be ashamed to talk good of Buhari”– Gov. Umahi
The Sun:
“I will never be ashamed to talk good of Buhari”– Gov. Umahi – The Sun Nigeria
Peoples Gazette:
Gov. Umahi says he'll "never be ashamed to talk good of Buhari"
News Diary Online:
“I will never be ashamed to talk good of Buhari”– Gov. Umahi
Pulse Nigeria:
“I will never be ashamed to talk good of Buhari”– Gov. Umahi
Sundiata Post:
“I will never be ashamed to talk good of Buhari”– Gov. Umahi
News Breakers:
Buhari is a good man, I will never be ashamed to say so – Gov. Umahi
More Picks
1
Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend -
The Info NG,
23 hours ago
2
Tinubu, Osinbajo and 21 other APC presidential aspirants undergoing screening -
Legit,
9 hours ago
3
First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News -
PM News,
15 hours ago
4
Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom -
The Street Journal,
12 hours ago
5
Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election -
Ripples Nigeria,
19 hours ago
6
Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
7
Please come to our aid - Abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack appeal to FG and Professor Osinbajo (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
Panic As Nigerian Policeman Kills Soldier At Adamawa Checkpoint -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
9
Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
"I do not have a boyfriend" Laide Bakare shows off new Benz as she tells women sleeping around that men can't get them what she has -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...