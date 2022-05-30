Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane
The Guardian
- Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
16 Bodies Recovered From Wreckage Of Nepal Plane
The Sun:
21 bodies found at crash site of Nepali plane – The Sun Nigeria
Ripples Nigeria:
20 bodies recovered from crashed Nepal plane, two still missing
Peoples Gazette:
Fourteen bodies recovered at Nepali plane crash site
Daily Nigerian:
14 bodies recovered at Nepali plane crash site — Daily Nigerian
News Verge:
14 bodies recovered at Nepali plane crash site — NEWSVERGE
PM News:
21 bodies recovered from ill-fated plane crash - P.M. News
Screen Gist:
16 Bodies Recovered From Wreckage Of Nepal Plane
News Breakers:
21 bodies recovered from ill-fated plane crash
More Picks
1
How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1bn & N100m over intellectual property theft -
Legit,
10 hours ago
2
Atiku’s Emergence: A Brazing Affront on the People of the South by PDP, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
3
LISTEN NOW » “Naira Marley – God’s Timing is The Best (GTTB)” Full Album Is Out -
Naija Loaded,
11 hours ago
4
Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News -
PM News,
18 hours ago
5
Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend -
The Info NG,
14 hours ago
6
First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News -
PM News,
6 hours ago
7
Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane -
The Guardian,
9 hours ago
8
Comedienne Helen Paul Appointed Head Of Department At US Varsity | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
10 hours ago
9
Cameroonian militants invade Nigeria, kill 20 in Cross River -
Within Nigeria,
16 hours ago
10
PDP primaries: EFCC told to arrest all delegates after Atiku’s victory -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
