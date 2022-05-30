Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ali-Modu Sheriff disassociates self from 2023 presidential campaign posters
The Guardian
- Former Bornor Governor, Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff, has disassociated himself from the campaign posters currently in circulation in parts of the country purporting that he is running for 2023 presidency.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
2023: Ali-Modu Sheriff clears on on presidential campaign posters
Nigerian Tribune:
2023 presidency: I am not in the race ― Ali-Modu Sheriff
Peoples Daily:
2023: Ali-Modu Sheriff denies presidential campaign posters
The Herald:
2023 presidency: Ali-Modu Sheriff dissociates self from campaign posters | herald.ng
Information Nigeria:
2023: Ali-Modu Sheriff Clears Air On Presidential Campaign Posters
Ripples Nigeria:
Ali-Modu Sheriff clarifies presidential ambition after posters surface across major cities
News Diary Online:
Ali-Modu Sheriff disassociates self from 2023 presidential campaign posters
Daily Nigerian:
Ali-Modu Sheriff disassociates self from 2023 presidential campaign posters
News Verge:
Ali-Modu Sheriff disassociates self from 2023 presidential campaign posters — NEWSVERGE
The Eagle Online:
2023: Ali-Modu Sheriff dissociates self from presidential campaign posters
PM News:
2023: Ali-Modu Sheriff disassociates self from campaign posters - P.M. News
News Breakers:
2023: Ali-Modu Sheriff disassociates self from campaign posters
Within Nigeria:
2023: Ali-Modu Sheriff clears on presidential campaign posters
Naija News:
2023: Ali Modu-Sheriff Speaks On Contesting For Presidency
More Picks
1
Watch video of presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
2023: We didn't say we 'll work against Atiku Abubakar - Ohanaeze Ndigbo -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
3
Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom -
The Street Journal,
22 hours ago
5
2023 presidency: 'I am not going back on my word' - Wike backs Atiku -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
Fraud: Ex-lawmaker, Chuma Nzeribe declared wanted by EFCC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Buhari is a good man, I will never be ashamed to say so – Gov. Umahi — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
8
UK to grant visas to graduates from the world's best universities -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
9
Businessman, wife, 3 children found dead inside their apartment in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Zamfara Police Command Arrest Suspect In Possession Of Human Part -
Channels Television,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...