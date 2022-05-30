Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ali-Modu Sheriff disassociates self from 2023 presidential campaign posters
News photo The Guardian  - Former Bornor Governor, Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff, has disassociated himself from the campaign posters currently in circulation in parts of the country purporting that he is running for 2023 presidency.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

