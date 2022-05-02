Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Annie Idibia Shares Post Hinting at Family Problems as It's Noticed She's No Longer Following Husband Tuface on Instagram
Monte Oz Live  - Annie Idibia has shared an Instagram post hinting at family problems, though it was not specified if the post was directed at her extended family or her

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Annie Idibia shares post hinting at family problems as it Linda Ikeji Blog:
Annie Idibia shares post hinting at family problems as it's noticed she's no longer following husband Tuface on Instagram
Annie Idibia has shared an Instagram post hinting at family problems with 2baba News Wire NGR:
Annie Idibia has shared an Instagram post hinting at family problems with 2baba
Annie Idibia unfollows Tuface, laments about family betrayal Top Naija:
Annie Idibia unfollows Tuface, laments about family betrayal
Annie Idibia has unfollowed her husband 2face Idibia on Instagram Gist Reel:
Annie Idibia has unfollowed her husband 2face Idibia on Instagram
Annie Idibia Shares Post Hinting At Family Problems After Unfollowing Husband Tori News:
Annie Idibia Shares Post Hinting At Family Problems After Unfollowing Husband


   More Picks
1 Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
2 Cameroonian militants invade Nigeria, kill 20 in Cross River - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
3 Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
4 Tinubu, Osinbajo and 21 other APC presidential aspirants undergoing screening - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
6 Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom - The Street Journal, 8 hours ago
7 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
8 Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Please come to our aid - Abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack appeal to FG and Professor Osinbajo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info