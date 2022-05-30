Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom The Street Journal - The kidnappers of His Eminence, Rev Samuel Uche Kanu, Prelate of the Methodist denomination of Nigeria, and two others from the same church are demanding a sum of N100 million before they could be set free. The Rt. Revd. (Dr.) Michael O. Akinwale, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%