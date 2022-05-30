Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Jonathan absent as APC commences screening of presidential aspirants (Photos)
Premium Times
- Initially, the National Working Committee had fixed the screening for May 14-15. It, however, was postponed till May 23.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
APC commences screening of presidential aspirants
Daily Post:
2023: APC screens 12 presidential aspirants [Full list]
The Guardian:
2023: APC begins screening of presidential aspirants
The Cable:
APC begins screening of presidential hopefuls
The Trent:
APC Screens 12 Presidential Aspirants [SEE FULL LIST]
Independent:
2023: APC Finally Screens Presidential Aspirants Without Jonathan
Nigerian Eye:
2023: APC screens 12 presidential aspirants (FULL LIST)
Inside Business Nigeria:
2023: APC Presidential Aspirants That Were Screened On Monday (Full List)
News Verge:
APC continues screening of presidential aspirants — NEWSVERGE
News Breakers:
Jonathan absent as APC screens presidential aspirants
Naija News:
Full List: APC Presidential Aspirants That Were Screened On Monday
Julia Blaise Blog:
Jonathan in far away Italy as APC screens Presidential Aspirants
Nigerian Pilot:
2023: anxiety as APC begins screening of presidential aspirants
More Picks
1
Ali-Modu Sheriff disassociates self from 2023 presidential campaign posters -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
2
Jonathan absent as APC commences screening of presidential aspirants (Photos) -
Premium Times,
22 hours ago
3
2023: We didn't say we 'll work against Atiku Abubakar - Ohanaeze Ndigbo -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
4
26 police officers undergo trial for extortion in Kwara -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
5
19 years of love: Francis Duru and wife celebrating wedding anniversary -
Legit,
55 mins ago
6
Businessman, wife, 3 children found dead inside their apartment in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
2023 presidency: 'I am not going back on my word' - Wike backs Atiku -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
8
Fraud: Ex-lawmaker, Chuma Nzeribe declared wanted by EFCC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Buhari is a good man, I will never be ashamed to say so – Gov. Umahi — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
24 hours ago
10
Abductors of Methodist Prelate demand N100m ransom -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...