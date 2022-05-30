Post News
Oyetola releases N1.1bn for pension settlement in Osun
Nigerian Tribune
- Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Monday released the sum of One billion, one hundred million naira (N 1,100,000,000) as part of his
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Osun releases N1.1 billion for pensions
The Punch:
Oyetola to pay Osun retirees N1.1bn pension
The Guardian:
Oyetola releases N1.1bn for payment of pension
Peoples Gazette:
Gov. Oyetola releases N1.1 billion to pay Osun pensioners
Hope for Nigeria:
Oyetola releases N1.1bn for payment of pension
News Verge:
Oyetola releases N1.1bn for payment of pension — NEWSVERGE
The Eagle Online:
Gov. Oyetola releases N1.1bn for payment of pensions
Prompt News:
Gov. Oyetola releases N1.1bn for payment of pension
Republican Nigeria:
Oyetola releases N1.1bn for payment of pension
Within Nigeria:
Oyetola releases N1.1bn for payment of pension
News Breakers:
Oyetola releases N1.1bn for payment of pension
1
Watch video of presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, speaking at the APC Presidential screening committee -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Jonathan absent as APC commences screening of presidential aspirants (Photos) -
Premium Times,
24 hours ago
3
Oyetola releases N1.1bn for pension settlement in Osun -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
4
2023: We didn't say we 'll work against Atiku Abubakar - Ohanaeze Ndigbo -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
5
26 police officers undergo trial for extortion in Kwara -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
6
Actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus welcomes second child with hubby -
Naija Parrot,
6 hours ago
7
19 years of love: Francis Duru and wife celebrating wedding anniversary -
Legit,
2 hours ago
8
Businessman, wife, 3 children found dead inside their apartment in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
2023 presidency: 'I am not going back on my word' - Wike backs Atiku -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
10
Fraud: Ex-lawmaker, Chuma Nzeribe declared wanted by EFCC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
