Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fraud: Ex-lawmaker, Chuma Nzeribe declared wanted by EFCC
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former member of the House of Representatives, Chief Marcellinus Chuma Nzeribe, has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. 

 

Nzeribe was

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC declares ex-lawmaker, Nzeribe, wanted for jumping court bail Premium Times:
EFCC declares ex-lawmaker, Nzeribe, wanted for jumping court bail
Alleged Fraud: EFCC Declares Ex-Lawmaker, Chuma Nzeribe, Wanted The Nigeria Lawyer:
Alleged Fraud: EFCC Declares Ex-Lawmaker, Chuma Nzeribe, Wanted
EFCC declares former reps member, Chuma Nzeribe wanted for fraud The Street Journal:
EFCC declares former reps member, Chuma Nzeribe wanted for fraud
Ex-Rep Chuma Nzeribe declared wanted by EFCC - P.M. News PM News:
Ex-Rep Chuma Nzeribe declared wanted by EFCC - P.M. News
EFCC Declares Former House Of Reps Member, Chuma Nzeribe Wanted Naija News:
EFCC Declares Former House Of Reps Member, Chuma Nzeribe Wanted
Ex-lawmaker Chuma Nzeribe Declared Wanted By EFCC (Photo) Tori News:
Ex-lawmaker Chuma Nzeribe Declared Wanted By EFCC (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Dambazau Defects From APC, Says Its Time To Move On. - Point Blank News, 22 hours ago
3 Naira Marley Reveals The Hidden Meaning Behind The Name Of His Debut Album - Not Just OK, 23 hours ago
4 Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Kidnappers of Prelate Methodist Church, Samuel Uche Kanu demand N100m ransom - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
6 Buhari is a good man, I will never be ashamed to say so – Gov. Umahi — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
7 UK to grant visas to graduates from the world's best universities - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
8 Please come to our aid - Abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack appeal to FG and Professor Osinbajo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Divorce: My wife denied me sex, deserted family, actor Kalu Ikeagwu tells court - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 2023: We didn't say we 'll work against Atiku Abubakar - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info