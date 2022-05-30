Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu, Osinbajo and 21 other APC presidential aspirants undergoing screening
Legit  - APC Leader Bola Tinubu and VP Yemi Osinbajo are among the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be screened ahead of the primaries.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Tinubu arrives for APC presidential screening. The Nation:
VIDEO: Tinubu arrives for APC presidential screening.
VIDEO: See the chaotic scene at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, following the arrival of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the APC presidential Aspirants Screening exercise TVC News:
VIDEO: See the chaotic scene at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, following the arrival of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the APC presidential Aspirants Screening exercise
Moment Tinubu arrived Transcorp Hilton for presidential screening (Photos) - P.M. News PM News:
Moment Tinubu arrived Transcorp Hilton for presidential screening (Photos) - P.M. News
Breaking! Tinubu Arrives at Screening Venue NPO Reports:
Breaking! Tinubu Arrives at Screening Venue
Tinubu Arrives Venue Of APC Presidential Screening In Style (Photos) Naija News:
Tinubu Arrives Venue Of APC Presidential Screening In Style (Photos)


   More Picks
1 How fans reacted to Sabinus' legal team's decision to sue two Nigerian brands N1bn & N100m over intellectual property theft - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Another explosion rocks Kogi - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
3 Cameroonian militants invade Nigeria, kill 20 in Cross River - Within Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend - The Info NG, 17 hours ago
5 First Bank staff arraigned for 'stealing' customer's money - P.M. News - PM News, 9 hours ago
6 Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
7 Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Ex-Nigeria Basketball star Ime Udoka makes history as he leads Boston Celtics to first NBA Final in 12 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Please come to our aid - Abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack appeal to FG and Professor Osinbajo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 "At no time did Annie intentionally unfollow Tuface" Annie Idibia's management says the couple remain committed to their marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info